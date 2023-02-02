2 women killed in DC house fire

Two women died after an accidental fire at a Northwest home during the predawn hours on Tuesday, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

Flames broke out at a house in the 7200 block 8th Street Northwest just after 3 a.m., according to the fire department.

The women who died were the only ones inside the home at the time of the fire, fire officials say.

DC Fire and EMS is deeply saddened to report that the 2 victims from the fire in the 7200 block of 8th St NW have succumbed to their injuries. Our heartfelt condolences to their family, friends, and the community. #DCsBravest — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 7, 2023

The women weren’t identified.

Two women are dead after an early morning house fire in Northwest. (Courtesy DC Fire and EMS) Around 50 firefighters responded and the flames broke out around 3 a.m. on Feb. 7, 2023. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) The cause of the fire isn't yet known. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) A house in the 7200 block 8th Street Northwest caught fire on Feb. 7, 2023. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) The fire was contained to one room on the second floor. (Courtesy DC Fire and EMS)

Fire Chief John Donnelly said around 50 firefighters responded, and while smoke was throughout the house, flames were confined to one room and a bit of a hallway on the second floor.

“Everybody should check their smoke alarms, it’s always an important thing to do,” Donnelly told reporters Tuesday morning. “And also look in on your neighbors who are elderly, make sure that they’re safe where they are.”

In an update posted on Twitter, D.C. Fire and EMS said the fire was caused by an electrical event and considered accidental.

Fire investigators are still working to determine whether the smoke detectors were working.

D.C. Fire and EMS returned to the scene later in the morning to answer questions from neighbors and to help install smoke alarms.

WTOP’s Luke Lukert contributed to this report.