2 women killed in DC house fire

Jessica Kronzer

February 7, 2023, 11:35 AM

Two women died after being pulled from the second story of a home that caught fire in Northwest D.C. during the predawn hours on Tuesday.

Flames broke out at a house in the 7200 block 8th Street Northwest just after 3 a.m., according to the fire department.

The women who died were the only ones inside the home at the time of the fire, fire officials say.

The women weren’t identified.

Two women are dead after an early morning house fire in Northwest. (Courtesy DC Fire and EMS)
Courtesy DC Fire and EMS
Around 50 firefighters responded and the flames broke out around 3 a.m. on Feb. 7, 2023. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)
WTOP/Luke Lukert
The cause of the fire isn’t yet known. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)
WTOP/Luke Lukert
A house in the 7200 block 8th Street Northwest caught fire on Feb. 7, 2023. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)
WTOP/Luke Lukert
The fire was contained to one room on the second floor. (Courtesy DC Fire and EMS)
Courtesy DC Fire and EMS
Fire Chief John Donnelly said around 50 firefighters responded, and while smoke was throughout the house, flames were confined to one room and a bit of a hallway on the second floor.

The fire was knocked down early Tuesday morning.

“Everybody should check their smoke alarms, it’s always an important thing to do,” Donnelly told reporters Tuesday morning. “And also look in on your neighbors who are elderly, make sure that they’re safe where they are.”

In an update posted on Twitter, D.C. Fire and EMS said the fire was caused by an electrical event and considered accidental.

Fire investigators are still working to determine whether the smoke detectors were working.

D.C. Fire and EMS returned to the scene later in the morning to answer questions from neighbors and to help install smoke alarms.

WTOP's Luke Lukert contributed to this report. 

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

