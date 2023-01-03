Teen killed, several others hurt in separate shootings across DC

Police are investigating five separate shootings across D.C. on Monday -- one of which resulted in the death of a teenage boy.

Police are investigating five separate shootings across D.C. on Monday — one of which resulted in the death of a teenage boy. The shootings come two days after D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said losing more than 200 lives to violent crime in 2022 is “completely unacceptable.”

The most recent happened at the Congress Heights Metro Station around 10 p.m., when two teenage boys were shot. A 17-year-old, identified as Martez Tony, of Southeast D.C., died. A 14-year-old boy had injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening injuries, according to the Metro Transit Police.

Outside the Metro station, Metropolitan Police Commander John Branch and Deputy Chief George Nader held a news conference addressing the night’s shooting. They said an initial investigation revealed that this was a targeted shooting.

When Branch spoke, he said he was tired of the violence and wished people would peacefully resolve their disputes.

“I’m tired of having to come to the shootings. We have to learn as a community how to resolve our problems and our issues peacefully and without gun violence,” Branch said.

Another shooting was reported on the 4400 block of F Street Southeast around 6 p.m. Police are looking for a red sedan with a heavy tint that was seen traveling eastbound on F Street Southeast.

Before that incident, at around 5 p.m., another shooting happened on 23rd Street and Alabama Avenue Southeast.

D.C. police said two people — a man and a juvenile male — walked into a hospital for treatment after they were shot. Later, police said they located another man linked to what happened, and he is “conscious and breathing.”

Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 2300 block of Alabama Avenue SE. No Lookout.

DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 W/ EVENT # I20230003324 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 2, 2023

Prior to that at around 4:30 p.m., police said they were investigating a shooting on the 1100 block of 1st Place Northwest.

Earlier on Monday, police reported the shooting of a teenager on 37th Street in the Fort Dupont neighborhood and said they needed help finding a vehicle of interest. It happened at approximately 1 p.m. on the 100 block of Ridge Road Southeast, according to a news release.

Officers who arrived at the scene said the teenage boy was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

According to the release, a preliminary investigation suggested shots were fired from a vehicle, which fled the scene after the victim was shot.

Police are looking for a dark, four-door sedan connected to the Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense. The vehicle can be seen in the MPD’s tweet below.

MPD seeks a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred this afternoon in the 100 block of Ridge Road, SE. Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/Text 50411 Release: https://t.co/kEx5eu2IOX pic.twitter.com/41mEWH2kAN — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 2, 2023

Police are asking anyone who has information about this vehicle or incident to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.

Police are also looking for the suspects in an assault that happened just before 12:10 a.m. on the 1400 block of Spring Road in Northwest.

A woman was shot and taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

A surveillance camera caught the image of the suspects.