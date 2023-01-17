Philadelphia man arrested following fatal DC crash

A Philadelphia man is facing murdering charges following a crash in Northwest D.C. that killed one person.

Reginald Johnson, 30, was arrested on a charge of murder, aggravated assault, driving under the influence and reckless driving, following a crash that happened Sunday afternoon at the intersection of 15th Street and Massachusetts Avenue. The crash killed Carlos Enrique Christian, 24, of Northwest.

The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling east on the 1500 block of Massachusetts Avenue at the same time that a Toyota Corolla going westbound on the 1400 block of Massachusetts Avenue made a left turn at the intersection onto 15th Street.

Both vehicles crashed into each other and lost control, getting on the southeast curb — the Jeep stopping in front of 1201 15th St. Meanwhile, the impact caused the Toyota to rotate and stop on the southeast corner of the sidewalk on 15th Street, a D.C. police news release said.

Six people were taken to the hospital for treatment. Christian, who was riding in the Toyota, was pronounced dead; the other passengers had minor injuries, police said.