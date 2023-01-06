BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Washington, DC News » 6 injured after car…

6 injured after car crashes into Northwest DC building

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

January 16, 2023, 5:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Six people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a building in Northwest D.C. on Sunday night.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of 15th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, with one striking the National Housing Center building.

In total, six people were taken to the hospital, with one suffering from critical injuries.

Three additional people were evaluated on the scene but declined further medical treatment, D.C. Fire and EMS said in a tweet.

The building suffered no damage.

Below is a map of where the crash took place.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is a freelance digital writer/editor at WTOP. She is a recent graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up