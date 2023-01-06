6 injured after car crashes into Northwest DC building

Six people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a building in Northwest D.C. on Sunday night.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of 15th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, with one striking the National Housing Center building.

In total, six people were taken to the hospital, with one suffering from critical injuries.

Three additional people were evaluated on the scene but declined further medical treatment, D.C. Fire and EMS said in a tweet.

The building suffered no damage.

