1 fatally shot, another injured near Navy Yard Metro station

Police have identified the man shot and killed outside the Navy Yard Metro station on Saturday in downtown D.C. just hours before another person was wounded in the same area.

Police have identified the man shot and killed outside the Navy Yard Metro station on Saturday in downtown D.C. just hours before another person was wounded in the same area.

D.C. police were called to the area of Half and M Streets Southeast for a report of the shooting around 8 p.m. Police said they found Terry Clark, 20, suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

The Half Street entrance to the Navy Yard Metro station was closed due to police activity on the street Saturday night.

After 4:10 a.m. on Sunday, another person attempted to rob an unidentified victim in the 200 block of Tingey Street, Southeast. Police believe the suspect hopped out of a grey car and brandished a gun before shooting the victim.

The victim was hospitalized and is expected to survive the shooting.

DC Police ask anyone with information on the shootings to call 202-727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.