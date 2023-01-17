Madonna tour coming to DC this fall

Madonna has unveiled her 2023 North American and European tour dates, and she's including a stop in the D.C. region.

Madonna is coming to D.C.

She’ll be putting on a show at Capital One Arena on Sept. 2.

JUST ANNOUNCED! @Madonna: The Celebration Tour. Four Decades of Music – featuring her greatest hits live at Capital One Arena on Sept. 2, 2023! 🎟️Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 10am. pic.twitter.com/uScSWVDBvx — Capital One Arena (@CapitalOneArena) January 17, 2023

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Jan. 20.

According to the tour announcement… Madonna will “be highlighting her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40-plus years.”