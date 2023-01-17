Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » Madonna tour coming to…

Madonna tour coming to DC this fall

Shawn Anderson | sanderson@wtop.com

January 17, 2023, 2:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Madonna is coming to D.C.

The superstar has unveiled her 2023 North American and European tour dates, and she’s including a stop in the D.C. region.

She’ll be putting on a show at Capital One Arena on Sept. 2.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Jan. 20.

According to the tour announcement… Madonna will “be highlighting her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40-plus years.”

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up