Firework explosion shakes DC skating rink

Explosives experts with D.C. police said a large firework may have been behind a loud explosion that shook part of Navy Yard Sunday night.

The explosion happened in the 200 block of M Street Southeast inside of the rink at Washington Canal Park, a short walk from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Officials told WTOP that no one was injured by the explosion.

“It appears the ice in the rink was cracked and a pane of safety glass on the ice rink was broken when the firework went off,” said Paris Lewbel, a spokesperson for the department.

One listener told WTOP that the explosion was heard and felt blocks away from the incident.

Officials couldn’t confirm the circumstances leading up to the explosion. Anyone with information can inform officers by calling 202-727-9099 or texting the department at 50411.

Approximate location of the explosion:



