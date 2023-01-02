SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Firework explosion shakes DC skating rink

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

January 2, 2023, 12:20 AM

Explosives experts with D.C. police said a large firework may have been behind a loud explosion that shook part of Navy Yard Sunday night.

The explosion happened in the 200 block of M Street Southeast inside of the rink at Washington Canal Park, a short walk from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Officials told WTOP that no one was injured by the explosion.

“It appears the ice in the rink was cracked and a pane of safety glass on the ice rink was broken when the firework went off,” said Paris Lewbel, a spokesperson for the department.

One listener told WTOP that the explosion was heard and felt blocks away from the incident.

Officials couldn’t confirm the circumstances leading up to the explosion. Anyone with information can inform officers by calling 202-727-9099 or texting the department at 50411.

Approximate location of the explosion:

This is a developing story. WTOP’s Matt Small contributed to this report.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

