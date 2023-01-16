BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Washington, DC News » DC coworking space honors…

DC coworking space honors MLK, aims to support women

Stephanie Gaines-Bryant | sgaines-bryant@wtop.com

January 16, 2023, 6:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Dr. Martin Luther King Day is a day of service in honor of the slain civil rights leader, but one local women’s advocate and social entrepreneur says in order to serve others, we must begin by serving ourselves.

Elizabeth Dawes Gay, founder of Ìpàdé, a coworking space for women of color in Northwest D.C., says MLK Day should be a day to engage in one’s health and wellness, which includes paying attention to our mental health and the food we put in our bodies.

“This is really an opportunity for us to pour into ourselves, to take care of ourselves so that we can continue doing the good work that we’re doing in the world,” she said.

She said the holiday is also a day to celebrate that we have the freedom to decide what we want to do with our time.

Elizabeth Dawes Gay, founder of the Ìpàdé coworking space in D.C. (Courtesy Ipade)

“I’m very cognizant of the fact that our ancestors could not choose how to spend their time,” Dawes Gay said.

Dawes Gay founded Ìpàdé after being a member of a coworking space that she didn’t believe reflected who she was as a young Black professional woman.

She told WTOP that she vividly remembers sitting in that workspace with a friend, imagining what it would look like to have an area that reflected women of color. She envisioned a place where women of color could connect, network and dig deeper into issues concerning themselves and the community.

The Maryland resident began Ìpàdé virtually in the summer of 2021 and opened its current physical space at 1700 Connecticut Avenue NW in April 2022. She describes it as a safe, beautiful and warm space for social events, individual projects and gathering.

Ìpàdé’s gathering space at 1700 Connecticut Ave. in the Dupont Circle neighborhood. (Courtesy Ipade)

Ìpàdé’s MLK Day Rest and Restore event is being held Monday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. will include a yoga session, reiki energy healing and a contemplative prayer using some of King’s teachings.

To find out more information, visit their website.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up