11 people displaced after Northeast DC house fire

D.C. Fire and EMS is investigating what caused the fire that displaced 11 people Friday night.

A fire broke out at a two-story row home in Northeast D.C. after reports of a domestic violence situation on Friday night.

D.C. police received a call for domestic violence around 4 p.m. and responded to the 1300 block of Bryant Street NE.

Police were barricaded outside of the home when a fire broke out on the first floor around 6 p.m.

Update Working Fire 1300 block Bryant St NE. Fire 1st floor 2 story row house that developed during course of @DCPoliceDept working a barricade situation. All fire extinguished. Fire investigators on scene. Photos courtesy @DCFIREBYE pic.twitter.com/WeFZmiEuzH — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 27, 2023

Seven adults and four children were displaced and are now receiving assistance from the Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region, according to a tweet from DC Fire and Emergency Services.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire, but when they looked through the house, no one was inside.

Police say they don’t know who may have been involved in the original domestic violence call and the department is investigating what caused the fire.