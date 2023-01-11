Live Radio
11 people displaced after Northeast DC house fire

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

January 28, 2023, 9:04 AM

A fire broke out at a two-story row home in Northeast D.C. after reports of a domestic violence situation on Friday night.

D.C. police received a call for domestic violence around 4 p.m. and responded to the 1300 block of Bryant Street NE.

Police were barricaded outside of the home when a fire broke out on the first floor around 6 p.m.

Seven adults and four children were displaced and are now receiving assistance from the Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region, according to a tweet from DC Fire and Emergency Services.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire, but when they looked through the house, no one was inside.

Police say they don’t know who may have been involved in the original domestic violence call and the department is investigating what caused the fire.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is a freelance digital writer/editor at WTOP. She is a recent graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

