When you can see new mother, daughter elephants at National Zoo

Two new female Asian elephants, 19-year-old Trong Nhi and her daughter, 9-year-old Nhi Linh, are now on public view at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in D.C.

There’s a new mother-daughter duo making the news in D.C.

Two female Asian elephants, 19-year-old Trong Nhi and her daughter, 9-year-old Nhi Linh, are now on public view at the Smithsonian National Zoo.

They recently completed quarantine following their arrival from the Netherlands on Nov. 7.

If you want to see the newest addition to the Zoo, visit the Elephant Community Center or outdoors exploring their habitat from 10 a.m. to noon daily.

Can’t get to the Zoo? You can also see them on the Elephant Webcam.