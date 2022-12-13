When you can see new mother, daughter elephants at National Zoo

There’s a new mother-daughter duo making the news in D.C.
Two female Asian elephants, 19-year-old Trong Nhi and her daughter, 9-year-old Nhi Linh, are now on public view at the Smithsonian National Zoo.
They recently completed quarantine following their arrival from the Netherlands on Nov. 7.
If you want to see the newest addition to the Zoo, visit the Elephant Community Center or outdoors exploring their habitat from 10 a.m. to noon daily.
Can’t get to the Zoo? You can also see them on the Elephant Webcam.
Trong Nhi and Nhi Linh are a gift from the Rotterdam Zoo in South Holland, Netherlands. They join male Spike (41) and females Kamala (47), Swarna (47), Bozie (47) and Maharani (32) at the Elephant Trails exhibit.
The National Zoo says that the elephant team has begun the process of introducing Trong Nhi and Nhi Linh to Spike and the other females by conducting “howdy” introductions where the elephants can see, smell and communicate with one another through a safety barrier.
“We are thrilled at the progress the new elephants are making in their transition to our facility,” said Bryan Amaral, acting associate director of animal care at the National Zoo. “Our animal care staff and Trong Nhi and Nhi Linh continue to learn from and about each other. While this is another sign of our commitment to Asian elephants, it also is significant for the sustainability of the Asian elephant population in North America as well.”
NZCBI received a recommendation to breed Trong Nhi and Nhi Linh with Spike from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan.