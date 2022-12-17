Police: 2 shot, 1 killed in Northwest DC

Police said they responded to the area of reported gunfire around 1:20 a.m., where they found the man shot and killed.

A man was shot and killed in Northwest, D.C., in the predawn hours of Saturday, authorities said in a statement.

D.C. police said officers with the Third District responded to the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest, at around 1:20 a.m. after receiving reports of the sound of gunfire. There, police said they found two victims, Avon Perkins, 30, of Baltimore, and a woman, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Perkins died, while the woman was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police have not identified a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with more information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information can be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the homicide.

Below is the approximate location of where the homicide happened.