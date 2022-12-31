SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Man found shot to death in Capitol Hill

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

December 31, 2022, 12:32 PM

A man’s shooting death in the Capitol Hill neighborhood Friday evening is now being investigated by D.C police.

Authorities said that officers responded to the 900 block of 12th Street SE around 6:10 p.m. after hearing gunshots in the area.

They arrived to find 32-year-old Reekey Garner, of Northeast, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Police couldn’t detect any signs of life and later took the body to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for this homicide. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099 or submit information anonymously to the department’s text tip line at 50411.

Below is the area where the shooting happened:

Dana Sukontarak

Dana Sukontarak is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She loves haiku poetry, short sci-fi stories and word games. She grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and currently lives in Silver Spring.

