Capitol Police officer injured in Jan. 6 riot resigns citing physical, mental trauma

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

December 13, 2022, 7:39 AM

A Capitol Police officer who was injured during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has resigned from his post citing physical and mental trauma.

In a letter, Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger shared with NBC News, Sgt. Aquilino A. Gonell wrote that he will take the time off to focus on healing both physically and mentally from the injuries he sustained in the line of duty.

During the riot, Gonell injured his hands, left shoulder, left calf and right foot, but the riot also took a toll on his mental health, he said.

“Having to return to the scene of the crime almost every day has been taxing, unbearable and not conducive to healing,” wrote Gonell, an Iraq War veteran.

“After speaking with my orthopedic doctor, my mental health providers, and my family, I think it’s in my best interest to take time off away from the daily reminders that keep re-triggering my trauma.”

During testimony in front of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack last year, Gonell said he was called a traitor and that a rioter shouted he should be executed.

Over the summer, Gonell testified in the trial of Kyle Fitzsimons, who was convicted of assaulting him during the riot.

His last day on duty will be Saturday.

Luke Lukert

