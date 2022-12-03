BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | First Black-owned restaurant in Woodley Park | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
3 injured in Southeast DC shooting

3 injured in Southeast DC shooting

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

December 27, 2022, 5:47 PM

D.C. police are investigating a shooting that injured three people, which happened just a few blocks from Anacostia Park.

Police said shots were fired along a significant portion of the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast on Tuesday around 2:45 p.m.


Darnel Robinson, commander for the 6th district, said that several gunshots rang out just before officers arrived at the scene.

“Based off of the preliminary stages and the videos … there was an exchange of fire,” Robinson said during a news conference.

The department believes that four juveniles were involved in the shooting before fleeing the scene. Three adult men were hurt and hospitalized in the shooting and one will be charged for carrying a weapon without proper licensing, Robinson said. It is not yet known whether there is a direct connection between shooting victims and suspects.

Although some damage to the glass storefront of a nearby Natu Market was apparent, officers don’t believe any shooting happened inside nearby businesses. However, shell casings and victims appear to stretch across a decent portion of the block, Robinson said.

“The crime scene — that’s why it’s kind of roped off at this large portion,” he said.

He added that video of this shooting will be released to the public once the investigation has developed further.

A map of the approximate location is included below.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

