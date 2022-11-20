Woman found fatally shot in Northeast DC hotel room

Police are investigating the shooting death of a woman in a Northeast D.C. hotel on Saturday night.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at the Hilton Garden Inn, located within the 1200 block of First Street NE, around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, according to a police statement.

Officers found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside of a hotel room. She died at the scene, police said, and was later transported to a medical examiner.

The victim was then identified as 18-year-old Akira Wilson, a Southeast D.C. resident.

The Hilton Garden Inn is located one block away from the NoMa–Gallaudet U Metro station.

The Metropolitan Police Department asks anyone with information about this case to call 202-727-9099. Information may be submitted anonymously by sending a text message to 50411.