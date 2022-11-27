Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Police identify 16-year-old boy killed in Southeast DC shooting

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com
Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

November 27, 2022, 3:07 PM

A teenager is dead and a person of interest is in custody following a shooting in Southeast D.C. on Saturday.

The victim was identified by police on Sunday as 16-year-old Jakhi Snider, a Southeast D.C. resident.

Officers responded for reports of a shooting near the intersection of 18th Street and the 1600 block of Morris Road in Southeast D.C. around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Arriving at the scene, police found a 16-year-old male, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, falling in and out of consciousness. After being treated at the scene, the victim was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police said a “person of interest” was taken into custody after a short pursuit near the crime scene.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, but police said they believe it was a targeted attack.

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

