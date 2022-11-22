Photo released of person of interest in shooting death of DC teen

The D.C. police have released a photo from a surveillance camera of a person of interest in the death of 18-year-old Akira Wilson, who was shot and killed in a District hotel room Saturday night.

Wilson was shot at the Hilton Garden Inn, on First Street in Northeast, around 10 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police said in a statement that officers responded to the hotel for reports of gunshots, and found her in a room with the door opened.

Officers told WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington that there were multiple people in the room where Wilson was shot.

Wilson’s family is mourning her loss and is still in shock.

“I don’t even think it really hit me yet. I’m having my moments when I’m crying one minute. I’m so angry,” Wilson’s mother, Toni Cole, told NBC Washington.

Wilson was a Jackson-Reed High School student who had dreams of going to college and studying mortuary science.

Cole told NBC Washington that her daughter went out with a girlfriend and a young man on Saturday, but she doesn’t know what happened.

“I don’t understand why somebody would do this to my daughter,” she said.

Anyone with more information about the case is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.