DMV Black Restaurant Week offers new local options, and a taste of future success

It's DMV Black Restaurant Week -- a chance to taste new foods, and also for young people to get a taste of success in the food industry.

The award-winning sandwich consisting of thick slabs of smoked turkey and pork belly topped with smashed avocado and jalapeno aioli will be the same as the one he served at Melvin Hines’ first tiny restaurant in the Bloomingdale section of Northwest D.C.

Now, borrowing from the real estate industry, Hines is focusing on location, location, location.

“For years I’ve dreamed of the opportunity to bring DCity Smokehouse to my beloved community,” Hines said. “Now, we’re coming to my home, here on Good Hope Road, in Southeast D.C.”

Hines is one of the entrepreneurs who has received grants from D.C’s Food Access Fund, which aims to open healthy new restaurants and food choices in Ward 7 and Ward 8. He and other business owners appeared with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser at the kickoff for DMV Black Restaurant Week.

“It’s time for the well-deserving folks east of the river to get a taste of some of the best of D.C.’s expansive food scene,” Hines said. “And we’re proud to be a part of this new movement.”

Alicia and David Magby opened their third Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchise in the Skyland neighborhood. In addition to the healthy food, Alicia Magby said as small business owners, they have a commitment to the community, and local young people: “That is to build them up, and mentor them.”

Magby said based upon their experiences with their first two restaurants, “a lot of these kids need someone to talk to, they need a hug, they need someone let them know they care.”

The goal is to help young employees succeed in the food industry, so they might become restaurant owners in the future: “As long as you want to get here, we’ll get Uber, we’ll get a Lyft for you, and we’ll get you back home.”