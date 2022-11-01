DC woman sentenced to 4 years in prison for attacking neighbor with hammer

A D.C. woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for attacking her neighbor with a hammer earlier this year.

Kesha Honesty, 48, pleaded guilty in August to assault with a dangerous weapon, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

On the evening of May 21, Honesty assaulted her neighbor outside of an apartment building in the 5100 block of Fitch Street SE, according to the news release.

The woman struck by the hammer was hospitalized for almost four months and underwent about 10 different surgeries and procedures, leaving her partially paralyzed on the left side of her body.

Honesty will be placed on three years of supervised release following her release from prison, according to the news release.