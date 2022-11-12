ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
DC police investigating Northeast stabbing homicide

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

November 12, 2022, 10:00 PM

D.C. police are investigating the stabbing homicide of a Northeast man Friday.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Friday, D.C. police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 500 block of Riggs Road in Northeast, according to a press release.

There, officers say they found 20-year-old Rashawn Phifer suffering from apparent stab wounds and exhibiting no signs consistent with life. He was then transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police are still searching for a suspect and are offering a $25,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Information may be submitted anonymously to the department’s text tip line by sending a text message to 50411.

Dana Sukontarak

