Advocate for DC crime bill overhaul fatally shot in Southeast

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

November 20, 2022, 7:46 AM

A criminal justice policy advocate who testified last year about the D.C. crime bill was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday.

Kelvin Blowe, 32, of Lexington Park, Maryland, died from a gunshot wound after a confrontation with another driver in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue at around 5:25 a.m. according to police.

His background illustrates the trajectory of a young man who went from a four-year stint as a U.S. Marine to spending five years in prison, to eventually becoming a policy advocate who pushed for a rewrite of D.C.’s criminal code.

On the day Blowe was shot, the D.C. Council unanimously passed a bill that would overhaul the city’s criminal code for the first time in more than 100 years.

Blowe, who worked with social justice group D.C. Justice Lab, testified in a D.C. Council hearing last December using personal testimony about his experiences with the criminal justice system to highlight inequities, according to The Washington Post.

He was released from prison in March 2021, having served five years and six months for his involvement in the abduction and robbery of a man in the summer of 2016.

Once freed, the Post reported that Blowe found help with finances, lodging and job training at the National Reentry Network for Returning Citizens. He was able to start a transportation company, while immersing himself in the reentry group, where he caught the attention of the D.C. Justice Lab.

Detectives are continuing their investigation into the homicide. The suspect was driving a stolen silver Lexus, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction in this homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call (202) 727-9099 or send an anonymous text message to 50411.

Dana Sukontarak

