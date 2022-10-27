RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin says West wants world domination | Ukrainian cats up for adoption | Russia, NATO hold nuclear drills
Young child hospitalized after being hit by car in DC’s U Street neighborhood

Rosie Hughes | Rosie.Hughes@wtop.com

October 27, 2022, 6:42 PM

A young child has been hospitalized with critical injuries after being hit by a car in D.C.’s U Street neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

D.C. police said the incident occurred after 3:30 p.m. at 11th and V streets Northwest.

The child’s mother drove the child to the hospital, police said.

Below is a map of where the incident occurred.

Rosie Hughes

