Police: Suspect hit, robbed, stole scooter from woman at Columbia Heights Metro station

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

October 23, 2022, 8:10 AM

Metro Transit Police are looking for a suspect responsible for hitting and robbing a woman before riding off on her scooter at the Columbia Heights Metro station.

Police say it happened around 7 p.m. on Saturday when the suspect hit a 54-year-old woman on an escalator entering the station and stole a bag from her before fleeing on her scooter.

The woman was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Metro Transit Police are looking for a man who hit a woman and robbed her before taking off on her scooter. (Courtesy Metro Transit Police)

D.C. Crime Solvers is offering up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest/indictment in the case.

Metro Transit Police ask those with information to call 202-962-2121 or text “MyMTPD” to 696873.

