Police: Child found inside stolen car in Southeast DC, 1 arrested

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

October 17, 2022, 9:29 PM

D.C. police have arrested a person who stole a car with a child inside Monday evening.

According to police, the suspect took the car on 33rd and Dubois streets in Southeast D.C. just before 6 p.m.

The person later drove onto Interstate 295, where the car crashed several times before stopping near East Capitol Street.

Officers arrested the person at the crash scene. The driver’s identity was not released.

Police say there were no injuries, and the child is OK.

Juan Herrera

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

