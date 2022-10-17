Police: Child found inside stolen car in Southeast DC, 1 arrested

D.C. police have arrested a person who stole a car with a child inside Monday evening.

According to police, the suspect took the car on 33rd and Dubois streets in Southeast D.C. just before 6 p.m.

The person later drove onto Interstate 295, where the car crashed several times before stopping near East Capitol Street.

Officers arrested the person at the crash scene. The driver’s identity was not released.

Police say there were no injuries, and the child is OK.

Below is a map of where the incident occurred.