Police break up student fight after DC high school is evacuated

A fight broke out outside a Southeast D.C. high school Monday afternoon after students were evacuated from the building amid fire concerns.

In a letter Monday to the Bard High School community, principal Vanessa Anderson said students and staffers were evacuated around 12:30 p.m. when someone smelled smoke in the teachers lounge.

D.C. Fire and EMS inspected the building as students and staffers waited for an all-clear. It was during that time, Anderson wrote, that a fight between two groups of kids broke out. D.C. police responded and were able to de-escalate the situation and get the groups separated.

“School administrators are working to identify the students involved, and we will work with parents and families on any mandatory disciplinary action along with mediation following DCPS policies and procedures,” she wrote Monday.

“We will also continue to connect with students on the importance of nonviolence and positive conflict resolution.”

D.C. Fire and EMS gave students and staffers an all-clear to reenter the building at 1:45 p.m.