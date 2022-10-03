HURRICANE IAN: Frustration and desperation mount | Feds vow major aid | Ian remnants bring brisk winds, rain to DC region | Photos
Home » Washington, DC News » Police break up student…

Police break up student fight after DC high school is evacuated

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

October 3, 2022, 8:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A fight broke out outside a Southeast D.C. high school Monday afternoon after students were evacuated from the building amid fire concerns.

In a letter Monday to the Bard High School community, principal Vanessa Anderson said students and staffers were evacuated around 12:30 p.m. when someone smelled smoke in the teachers lounge.

D.C. Fire and EMS inspected the building as students and staffers waited for an all-clear. It was during that time, Anderson wrote, that a fight between two groups of kids broke out. D.C. police responded and were able to de-escalate the situation and get the groups separated.

“School administrators are working to identify the students involved, and we will work with parents and families on any mandatory disciplinary action along with mediation following DCPS policies and procedures,” she wrote Monday.

“We will also continue to connect with students on the importance of nonviolence and positive conflict resolution.”

D.C. Fire and EMS gave students and staffers an all-clear to reenter the building at 1:45 p.m.

Jack Pointer

Jack contributes to WTOP.com when he's not working as the afternoon/evening radio writer.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Hundreds of employees join Feds Feed Families event aiming to end hunger, encourage healthy behavior

Federal employees will pay 8.7% more, on average, toward 2023 health premiums

Navy's innovation hub preps three new ideas to attract, fund small innovators

As data fabric comes together, Army must ensure platforms integrate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up