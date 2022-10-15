‘It’s heartbreaking’: Father and son killed nearly a year apart in Northeast DC

A father and son were killed a year apart and in the same Northeast D.C. neighborhood, police said.

The 15-year-old boy killed in Northeast D.C. Thursday in what police are calling a “targeted shooting” is the second family member to be murdered within just a year.

Andre Robertson Jr., 15, was shot and killed while sitting on a porch near Kelly Miller Middle and Aiton Elementary schools after 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The teen’s father, Andre Robertson Sr., was killed in the same neighborhood on Oct. 1 of last year.

In Thursday’s shooting, a metallic-colored sedan drove up, and three suspects got out, shooting the teen multiple times. The suspects got back in the car and fled, Sixth District Cmdr. Darnel Robinson said in a news conference that afternoon.

Police said they found the teen unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Later Thursday night, police in D.C. and Prince George’s County, Maryland, found the car, which had D.C. tags FP 0575, on Neptune Avenue in Oxon Hill. Police are still looking for the suspects.

Robinson said there were other victims in the Thursday shooting, as there were other people on the porch, but the 15-year-old was the only one shot. The D.C. police spokesman added that the shooting happened 40 yards from the school when some 50 children were exiting a bus at this drop-off location.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Robinson said. “These press conferences don’t come any easier, especially when it involves a 15-year-old. So we’re just asking for the community’s help to help close this case.”

Last October, the teen’s father was beaten to death in the same neighborhood by his cousin, Darius Robertson, according to police. Robertson Sr. was found unresponsive on 53rd Street in Northeast, just blocks away from where the younger Robertson was killed this week.

Officials arrested Darius Robertson last December. He is charged with second-degree murder and is awaiting trial.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino and Thomas Robertson contributed to this story.