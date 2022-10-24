RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Hospital staff with dark memories | Russian official warns of ‘dirty bomb’ | Weapons shortages could mean hard calls for Ukraine's allies
Hundreds of DC voters sent ballots with wrong ANC candidates

Mike Murillo | mmurillo@wtop.com

October 24, 2022, 6:57 PM

The D.C. Board of Elections says 574 voters were sent mail-in ballots that have the wrong Advisory Neighborhood Commission races.

Nick Jacobs, a spokesman with the board, said the issues occurred after redistricting took place in D.C.

“We have since been reaching out to those voters directly to let them know about the error, and we’ve invalidated their ballots, and new ballots are on their way to them,” Jacobs said.

Those impacted are being told to vote using the new ballots, even if they already submitted the original ballot they were sent, because the original ballot will not be counted, Jacobs said.

Ballots that contained the errors were not for one particular ward of the District, and instead were “scattered” throughout D.C., he said.

Last week, voters in several Northern Virginia towns were sent notices with the incorrect voting information.

