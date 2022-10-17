Empowerment forum on women and Alzheimer’s disease in DC

The Alzheimer's Foundation of America is hosting the "Women and Alzheimer's: the Empowerment Forum," from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Whittmore House in D.C.

A free panel directed at how Alzheimer’s disease affects women will provide information and support to attendees on Tuesday in D.C., organizers say.

About two-thirds of people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease are women, according to the National Institutes of Health.

To address how the disease impacts women, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is hosting the “Women and Alzheimer’s: the Empowerment Forum,” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Whittemore House in Dupont Circle.

“They’re going to share their personal stories,” said Charles Fuschillo, president and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. “But also discuss the research initiatives that they have had, the challenges that women face relating to Alzheimer’s disease and caregiving strategies and tips.”

Panelists include caregivers, dementia care professionals and medical experts:

Sandra Crewe, professor of social work at Howard University;

Luisa Rivera, caregiver for her mother and grandmother;

Grace Kimball, executive director of the Vienna Manor Senior Living;

Dr. Allison Reiss, Alzheimer’s researcher.

Fuschillo said he will host the forum in a fireside-chat style, but attendees are encouraged to ask the experts questions after the roundtable discussion.

He said the foundation has additional resources online to help caregivers and those afflicted by the disease.

“You will not have to go on this journey alone,” Fuschillo said.

A video of the panel will be posted online after it’s over.

You can sign up online on the foundation’s website.

WTOP’s Sandy Kozel contributed to this report.