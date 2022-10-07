DJ Jazzy Jeff to headline music festival in Downtown DC this weekend

Headliners at the Rock the Park DC WKNDR event will include DJ Jazzy Jeff and Kenny Dope as well as performances by local talent TOB Band and DJ Geena Marie.

Get your sneakers ready, there’s a free house and go-go music festival at Franklin Park this Saturday and Sunday. Headliners at the Rock the Park DC WKNDR event will include DJ Jazzy Jeff and Kenny Dope, as well as performances by local talent TOB Band and DJ Geena Marie.

Organizer Abby O’Neill, co-founder of the artist collective, Rock the Park DC, said they are launching this second annual music festival “to promote and encourage dancing and a wellspring of joy.”

The family-friendly event runs on Saturday and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and is being held in partnership with the DowntownDC BID, which operates the recently renovated park near the White House.

The headliners are:

Oct. 8 — 4 to 10 p.m.

DJ Geena Marie (Silver Spring, Maryland)

TOB Band (Washington, D.C.)

Charlie Soul Clap (Miami)

Kenny Dope (New York City)

Oct. 9 — 4 to 10 p.m.

DJ Kamala (New York City)

DJ Spinna (New York City)

DJ Jazzy Jeff (Philadelphia)

O’Neill told WTOP the festival’s aim is “largely around finding a safe space for people to come sweat and let loose and leave all of their duress and worries at home and find joy through a multicultural musical experience.”

She said no street closures are expected, and security will be provided through the DC Department of Parks and Recreation. Attendees can expect to enjoy a combination of live music and DJ sets and are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

There will be a beer garden for the 21 and over crowd, as well as local food trucks parked nearby. Rock the Park DC WKNDR is partnering with the ride share app ALTO, offering a discount to make it easier to get to and from the festival.