DC police looking for puppy stolen during armed robbery

D.C. police are asking for help finding a puppy stolen during an armed robbery Wednesday night in Northeast D.C.

Police said the robber approached the dog owner at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of Polk Street, pulled out a gun, demanded the victim’s dog and took off running when the owner complied. The dog owner then gave chase, and police said the robber fired the gun in the dog owner’s direction. The person was not injured.

The stolen puppy is described as a 5-month-old female pit bull mix named Genesis. She is brindle in color with a white spot on her chest.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or to text a tip to 50411. Police are offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction.