DC police identify Va. pedestrian struck in Northwest

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

October 6, 2022, 8:37 AM

D.C. police have identified a Virginia man, who was killed Wednesday morning when he was struck trying to cross the intersection of 10th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m., Venancie Musabe, 60, of Fredericksburg, tried to cross Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest, from the south side of the street to the north side.

The police said the driver of a 2020 Dodge Charger struck Musabe at the intersection.

Emergency services arrived at the scene and took him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 202-727-9099.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

