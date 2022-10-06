DC police identify Va. pedestrian struck in Northwest

D.C. police have identified a Virginia man, who was killed Wednesday morning when he was struck trying to cross a city intersection.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m., Venancie Musabe, 60, of Fredericksburg, tried to cross Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest, from the south side of the street to the north side.

The police said the driver of a 2020 Dodge Charger struck Musabe at the intersection.

Emergency services arrived at the scene and took him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 202-727-9099.