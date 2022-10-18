In a statement, D.C. police said 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley, both of District Heights died of their wounds.

D.C. police have identified two victims from Monday night’s shooting near the Congress Heights Metro Station in Southeast.

In a statement, police said 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley — both of District Heights, Maryland — died of their wounds.

Police said a third shooting victim was located at a nearby hospital receiving treatment for gunshot wounds. That victim’s name and condition have not been released.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1300 block of Congress Street Southeast around 8:30 p.m. Monday. On the scene, police located two men with gunshot wounds. One victim was declared dead at the scene, the statement said, while the other was transported to a hospital, where they were declared dead a short time later.

Anybody with information on the shootings is asked to contact D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

