1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting in Congress Heights

A man is dead and two others are in the hospital after a shooting in Southeast D.C. Monday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Congress Street, just blocks away from the Congress Heights Metro Station, police said.

When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. One man died on the scene.

A DC Fire and EMS spokesperson told WTOP that a second person was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The exact ages of both are unknown.

Another person, who was also wounded in the shooting, walked into a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anybody with information is asked to contact D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

Below is a map where the shooting took place.