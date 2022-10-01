RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital | Russian warplane crashes near apartment building | Ukrainians' resilience persists | NATO begins nuclear exercises
Home » Washington, DC News » 1 dead, 2 injured…

1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting in Congress Heights

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

October 17, 2022, 10:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man is dead and two others are in the hospital after a shooting in Southeast D.C. Monday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Congress Street, just blocks away from the Congress Heights Metro Station, police said.

When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. One man died on the scene.

A DC Fire and EMS spokesperson told WTOP that a second person was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The exact ages of both are unknown.

Another person, who was also wounded in the shooting, walked into a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anybody with information is asked to contact D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

Below is a map where the shooting took place. 

Juan Herrera

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD establishes new CIO to unify IT efforts in Office of the Secretary of Defense

State Department’s cyber center reducing noise, trying to prevent the ‘bang’

White House prepares for partial lift on federal contractor vaccine mandate ban

For 2023, federal retirees will see largest COLA increase in over 40 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up