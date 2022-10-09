RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russian strike kills 12 | Kyrgyzstan cancels Russian-led military drill | Destruction of Ukraine culture | Nuke risk highest since '62
DC man gets 9 years in prison for stabbing ex-girlfriend more than 50 times

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

October 9, 2022, 3:37 PM

On Friday, a District man was sentenced to nine years in prison for stabbing his ex-girlfriend more than 50 times after breaking into her apartment under the influence of PCP, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Back in July 2022, 47-year-old Brian Wesley of D.C. pleaded guilty in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia to one charge of assault with intent to kill.

One week before the stabbing in the spring of 2022, Wesley’s ex-girlfriend kicked him out of her home. In the leadup to the assault, Wesley ransacked her apartment and threatened her via text messages, the release said.

On May 6, Wesley pushed his way into the victim’s apartment and repeatedly stabbed her “until she was eventually limp and silent on the ground.” Detectives said Wesley was under the influence of PCP during the stabbings.

Wesley then walked to the window of a bedroom and jumped from the third-story apartment, breaking his hip and sustaining other head and bodily injuries.

After neighbors called 911, the victim was found by police bleeding in a stairwell. Wesley was found unconscious on the sidewalk “with a bloody knife nearby,” the release said.

The victim survived and was taken to the hospital where she received multiple surgeries and other medical procedures.

Wesley was arrested at the scene and has been in custody ever since, the release said.

Once released from prison, Wesley will be placed on a period of supervised release for three years. During that time, he will be required to maintain drug and mental health treatment, the release said.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

