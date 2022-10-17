DC gym teacher named District’s ‘Teacher of the Year’

In a surprise ceremony Monday, Mayor Muriel Bowser and other officials presented the 2023 DC Teacher of the Year Award to Center City PCS teacher Jermar Rountree, the school's physical education teacher for pre-K through eighth grade.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has named the District’s top teacher.

Along with the title, Rountree received a check prize of $7,500 and is now in the running for the National Teacher of the Year.

“For the past six years right here in Center City, Coach Rountree has been a leader in promoting health and wellness in Washington, D.C.,” said Mayor Bowser during the announcement. “Next year, your colleague, Coach Rountree, will be an ambassador to all of DC’s teachers because he will be representing them to compete for National Teacher of the Year. And we are going to be rooting for you, every step of the way.”

The award is granted to teachers and staff who demonstrate outstanding leadership and commitment to student achievement.

“This award isn’t just for me, you know that. I do this work for all of you,” said Rountree. “This award is for everyone, I’m just honored to be here.”

Within the Center City network, Rountree also serves as the District Teacher Lead for the Physical Education and Health Department. He has also led the OSSE Physical Education Cadre, which evaluates elementary through secondary health curriculum and shares that information with physical educators throughout the city.

“We — I, the District — are so proud that you get to represent the District in the National Teacher of the Year competition. You will spend the year representing the District, traveling all across the country, sharing all that you know about mental health, wellness, physical fitness and how important it is to the livelihood of children,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Christina Grant.

Rountree will also receive an additional $2,500 to support travel to national conferences, workshops, and other professional development opportunities during his one-year term as 2023 DC Teacher of the Year.

The 2022 DC Teacher of the Year title was awarded to Lisa Rauschart, a history teacher at Georgetown Day School, in August of this year.