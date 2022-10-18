RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian warplane crashes near apartment building | Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital | Ukrainians' resilience persists | NATO begins nuclear exercises
DC gets $16.6 million for electric vehicle charging

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

October 18, 2022, 7:59 AM

D.C. will receive $16.6 million in federal funding over five years to build out the city’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The District Department of Transportation said the city will receive $2.4 million in fiscal year 2022.

Money will go toward upgrading and creating fast charging infrastructure, signs, community engagement and other items related to electric vehicle infrastructure.

The first year of DDOT’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment plan will focus on building charging stations along five Alternative Fuel Corridors:

  • New York Avenue
  • Pennsylvania Avenue SE
  • Rhode Island Avenue
  • Interstate 295 and Anacostia Freeway
  • Interstate 395 and Interstate 695

“These very important federal dollars will help us keep up with the demands of a modernized transportation network where electric vehicle stations are amply available and conveniently assessable to those in all eight wards of our District, as more and more electric vehicles span our region’s roadways,” said DDOT Director Everett Lott.

The electric charging push is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Justice40 initiative, which works to “address gaps in transportation infrastructure and public services” by allocating at least 40% of “benefits from federal investments to disadvantaged community.”

