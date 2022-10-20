RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Ukraine's utilities threatened | US busts network providing to to Russia | US general boards submarine in Arabian Sea
Charges for suspicious car, weapons found near Capitol Building

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

October 20, 2022, 7:03 PM

Charges have been issued against a Georgia man who illegally parked a van containing multiple unlicensed weapons near the U.S. Capitol building.

Around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Capitol police arrived on the scene where a small white transit van was allegedly illegally parked. They subsequently closed down neighboring streets to investigate and clear it.

Police found a handgun, a shotgun, a rifle, a machete, a homemade device and a box of ammunition inside the vehicle. Tony Payne, 80, of Georgia, now faces three charges for having an unregistered firearm and ammunition, and carrying without a license.


Payne claimed he is a disabled veteran and had no malicious intent with the firearms, and was there to help a friend file some paperwork with the Supreme Court.

Payne was later released on his own recognizance — with a “stay-away” order from Capitol grounds. His next scheduled court appearance is set for Nov. 2.

The other two passengers, Payne’s grandson and his friend, were not charged.

