Apartment fire injures firefighter, displaces two residents in Northwest DC

Rosie Hughes | Rosie.Hughes@wtop.com

October 16, 2022, 9:24 PM

A firefighter is in the hospital and two people are out of their homes Sunday night after a fire ripped through an apartment building in Northwest D.C.

Fire officials said the blaze occurred around 6:20 p.m. in a two-story apartment building on the corner of Peabody Street Northwest and Fifth Street Northwest in the Brightwood neighborhood.

A spokesperson for DC Fire and EMS said the injured firefighter sustained minor injuries. No other people were injured in the blaze.

The fire has been extinguished and the cause is currently under investigation.

Below is the approximate location of Sunday night’s fire in Northwest.

Rosie Hughes

Rosie Hughes was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia. She received her Bachelor’s from Macalester College in Saint Paul, Minnesota, in 2017 and her Master’s of Journalism from American University in Washington, D.C., in 2022. Rosie started at WTOP as the newsroom intern in the spring of 2022.

