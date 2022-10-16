Apartment fire injures firefighter, displaces two residents in Northwest DC

Fire officials say the blaze occurred around 6:20 p.m. in a two-story apartment building at 501 Peabody Street in the Brightwood neighborhood.

A firefighter is in the hospital and two people are out of their homes Sunday night after a fire ripped through an apartment building in Northwest D.C.

Fire officials said the blaze occurred around 6:20 p.m. in a two-story apartment building on the corner of Peabody Street Northwest and Fifth Street Northwest in the Brightwood neighborhood.

A spokesperson for DC Fire and EMS said the injured firefighter sustained minor injuries. No other people were injured in the blaze.

The fire has been extinguished and the cause is currently under investigation.

Update Box Alarm 500 block Peabody St NW. Fire involved an apartment top floor of 2 story occupied building. Fire confined to apartment of origin and under control. No reported injuries. Checking on displacements. Investigators on scene to determine cause. pic.twitter.com/Z5IODnQ4dt — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) October 16, 2022

Below is the approximate location of Sunday night’s fire in Northwest.