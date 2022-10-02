HURRICANE IAN: Feds vow major aid | Fort Myers mayor: County acted 'appropriately' | Waters still rising in central Florida | Residents recount horror, fear | Photos
Toddler found with bullet wounds at car crash scene in SE DC

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

October 2, 2022, 9:45 PM

A two-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound at the scene of a car crash in Southeast D.C. early Sunday morning. Police say the shooting happened in Prince George’s County.

District police said that around 12:30 a.m. officers were responding to the scene of a car crash at the intersection of 25th and Q streets in the Randle Highlands neighborhood. They said they came upon the child, injured with bullet graze wounds, in one of the cars involved with the crash.

Police say the driver of the vehicle had been trying to take the child to a hospital when the accident occurred.

The child was taken to a hospital in the District and his injuries appear to be non-life threatening, according to D.C. police.

Police say the child had been shot in Prince George’s County.

Detectives from Prince George’s County are now working with their counterparts in the District to determine when and where the shooting happened.

Location where child was found:

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

