2 arrested in theft of DC dogs, 2 puppies remain missing

D.C. police arrested and charged two people Tuesday in connection to the abduction of a dog and her seven puppies.

Zenobia Fisher and Alphonso Allen of Northeast D.C. were charged with second-degree theft and animal cruelty following an joint investigation into the kidnapping by D.C. police and Humane Rescue Alliance.

According to the release, Fisher began fostering Godiva and her seven 2-week-old puppies in August after giving the organization a false name and address. Once Fisher left with the dogs, the organization was unable to make contact with her, kick-starting the investigation.

Police discovered that Fisher, along with Allen, sold at least four of the puppies to “separate and unaffiliated individuals” for money. Police and the alliance found and reunited five of the puppies with their mother and siblings, but two are still missing.

The seven puppies — which appear to be lab/pit bull mixes — are almost 10 weeks old, according to the release.

Before the puppies’ birth, Godiva had been picked up in mid-July and was severely malnourished, the alliance said. They were just three and a half weeks old at the time of the theft, which is far too early for them to be separated from their mother.

Since being reunited, Godiva has been teaching her five puppies how to care for themselves and socialize with each other, the alliance said. Meanwhile, the pups enjoy wrestling and playing with each other before cuddling up together for nap time.

You can track the family’s progress on the alliance’s blog page.

“These interactions are critical to the puppies’ development, as they are practicing important behaviors and communication skills that will follow them into adulthood,” the alliance said in a release. “We are extremely grateful for the precious time this family has had together.”

Three of the five puppies — Link, Apollo and Oli — will be reunited with the families who unsuspectingly purchased them. Godiva and the remaining two pups Glitter and Aries will also be available for adoption in the future.

Those interested can keep an eye on the alliance’s website to see when they can be adopted.

Godiva and five of her seven puppies have been reunited for a couple of weeks now, and we had to share some sweet moments from their time together. pic.twitter.com/oagFZV2RbF — Humane Rescue (@HumaneRescue) Oct. 5, 2022

The alliance is offering up to $7,500 for information that leads to the safe return of the missing two pups. Anonymous tips about the case can be submitted to the alliance by calling at 202-723-5730.

WTOP’s Jack Pointer contributed to this story.