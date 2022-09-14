DC animal shelter offers $7,500 reward in theft of 6 puppies

D.C.’s Humane Rescue Alliance is offering a $7,500 reward for information leading to the return of six newborn puppies that were recently abducted.

D.C.’s Humane Rescue Alliance is offering a $7,500 reward for information leading to the return of six newborn puppies that were recently abducted.

The puppies were just three and a half weeks old at the time, which is far too early for them to be separated from their mother. Such newborns need to be with their mother and siblings until they’re eight to 10 weeks old.

The puppies — which appear to be lab/pit bull mixes — are now about five weeks old, and it’s feared that they might have been given to unsuspecting buyers or adopters.

Before the puppies’ birth, their mother, named Godiva, had been picked up in mid-July and was severely malnourished, the alliance said. After the litter of seven was born in early August, they were moved into a foster home.

Later that month, on Aug. 30, Godiva was found abandoned and tied to a pole. An investigation led to the discovery of one puppy Saturday in the 4800 block of North Capitol Street Northeast. That puppy has since been reunited with Godiva.

The alliance hopes to speak with anyone who might have information on the puppies’ whereabouts, or who might have been given or bought one of the puppies. They also are investigating how Godiva ended up tied to a pole.

The fact that the mother was malnourished makes it crucial that the puppies be with her, said Chris Schindler, the alliance’s vice president of field services.

“A dog in malnourished condition cannot produce as many of the nutrients that a puppy needs when they’re growing,” he said, “and so it’s even more imperative that they stay with the mom.”

Five of the puppies are brown, Schindler said, and one is brown and white. (See photo above, and note that there would be a noticeable size difference.)

“I’m sure you can imagine how heartbroken our staff are,” he said. “And we just want to know that they’re OK.”

Anyone who might be unknowingly taking care of one of the puppies will not be held liable.

“We really would just want to ensure their welfare, and make sure that any medical attention or any of their needs are met,” Schindler said.

Anonymous tips about the case can be submitted to the alliance by calling at 202-723-5730, option 1.

WTOP’s Thomas Robertson contributed to this report.