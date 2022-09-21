RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin sets partial mobilization | Biden to speak on Russia in UN | Germany, Slovenia agree to send tanks to Ukraine | 4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes to join Russia
Home » Washington, DC News » Suspect identified in Washington…

Suspect identified in Washington Monument vandalism

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

September 21, 2022, 10:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 21: A U.S. Park Service employee removes graffiti on the Washington Monument on September 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. Overnight, a vandal wrote graffiti and threw red paint onto the the base of the Monument. A spokesman for the U.S. Park Police said one man was in custody in connection to the incident. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
A U.S. Park Service employee removes graffiti on the Washington Monument on September 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. Overnight, a vandal wrote graffiti and threw red paint onto the the base of the Monument. A spokesman for the U.S. Park Police said one man was in custody in connection to the incident. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Getty Images/Kevin Dietsch
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 21: A U.S. Park Service employee uses cleaning solvent to remove graffiti on the Washington Monument on September 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. Overnight, a vandal wrote graffiti and threw red paint onto the the base of the Monument. A spokesman for the U.S. Park Police said one man was in custody in connection to the incident. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
A U.S. Park Service employee uses cleaning solvent to remove graffiti on the Washington Monument on September 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. Overnight, a vandal wrote graffiti and threw red paint onto the the base of the Monument. A spokesman for the U.S. Park Police said one man was in custody in connection to the incident. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Getty Images/Kevin Dietsch
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 21: U.S. Park Service employees remove graffiti on the Washington Monument on September 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. Overnight, a vandal wrote graffiti and threw red paint onto the the base of the Monument. A spokesman for the U.S. Park Police said one man was in custody in connection to the incident. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
U.S. Park Service employees remove graffiti on the Washington Monument on September 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. Overnight, a vandal wrote graffiti and threw red paint onto the the base of the Monument. A spokesman for the U.S. Park Police said one man was in custody in connection to the incident. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Getty Images/Kevin Dietsch
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 21: U.S. Park Service employees remove graffiti on the Washington Monument on September 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. Overnight, a vandal wrote graffiti and threw red paint onto the the base of the Monument. A spokesman for the U.S. Park Police said one man was in custody in connection to the incident. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 21: U.S. Park Service employees remove graffiti on the Washington Monument on September 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. Overnight, a vandal wrote graffiti and threw red paint onto the the base of the Monument. A spokesman for the U.S. Park Police said one man was in custody in connection to the incident. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Getty Images/Kevin Dietsch
Police say a man is in custody after allegedly vandalizing the base of the Washington Monument with red paint early Tuesday night. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

WTOP/Dave Dildine
Police say a man is in custody after allegedly vandalizing the base of the Washington Monument with red paint early Tuesday night. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

WTOP/Dave Dildine
Police say a man is in custody after allegedly vandalizing the base of the Washington Monument with red paint early Tuesday night. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

WTOP/Dave Dildine
(1/7)
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 21: A U.S. Park Service employee removes graffiti on the Washington Monument on September 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. Overnight, a vandal wrote graffiti and threw red paint onto the the base of the Monument. A spokesman for the U.S. Park Police said one man was in custody in connection to the incident. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 21: A U.S. Park Service employee uses cleaning solvent to remove graffiti on the Washington Monument on September 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. Overnight, a vandal wrote graffiti and threw red paint onto the the base of the Monument. A spokesman for the U.S. Park Police said one man was in custody in connection to the incident. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 21: U.S. Park Service employees remove graffiti on the Washington Monument on September 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. Overnight, a vandal wrote graffiti and threw red paint onto the the base of the Monument. A spokesman for the U.S. Park Police said one man was in custody in connection to the incident. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 21: U.S. Park Service employees remove graffiti on the Washington Monument on September 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. Overnight, a vandal wrote graffiti and threw red paint onto the the base of the Monument. A spokesman for the U.S. Park Police said one man was in custody in connection to the incident. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The cleanup has begun at the Washington Monument after it was vandalized Tuesday night by a man who police said splattered it with red paint and wrote out a political message.

Shaun Ray Deaton, 44, of Bloomington, Indiana, was arrested just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. He’s been charged with trespassing, tampering and vandalism. Police said he doused the marble monument in latex-based paints, and graffiti painted at the base of the monument reads, “Have you been f**ked by this / Gov says tough sh*t.”

Crews are using chemical compounds and pressure washing to remove the red paint from the monument. The heavy layer of paint was easily removed Wednesday morning, but the paint that soaked in to the porous marble will take awhile to clean.

Mike Litterst, with the National Park Service, told WTOP that his agency’s in-house conservation crew has treated some spots with different chemicals to find out which one works best. “And that will guide the course of the of the overall removal.”

Litterst said this shouldn’t affect visitors.

“The damage is fortunately on the backside of the monument. We can close this area off and and still allow visitors to go in through the main entrance,” said Litterst.

Sections will be closed off for two to three weeks as crews try to remove the paint.

“You apply the treatment, let it sit, rinse it off, reapply, rinse. You know, lather, rinse, repeat,”  Litterst said.

Graffiti and political messages are nothing new on the mall. In the summer of 2020, the World War II Memorial and Lincoln Memorial were both vandalized during protests.

“Probably the most analogous to this situation is the paint that was applied at the Lincoln Memorial in 2013,” said Litterst. “Very similar situation — it was a paint applied to the marble of the memorial. Very similar damage.”

Luke Lukert

Since joining WTOP Luke Lukert has held just about every job in the newsroom from producer to web writer and now he works as a full-time reporter. He is an avid fan of UGA football. Go Dawgs!

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal CISO: Software security memo is an enabler of the digital future

2022 Sammies honors latest crop of federal unsung heroes

Cloud Exchange 2022: DEA’s Nick Ward on driving mission technology modernization

USDA focuses on employee experience

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up