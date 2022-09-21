Suspect identified in Washington Monument vandalism

The cleanup has begun at the Washington Monument after it was vandalized Tuesday night by a man who police said splattered it with red paint and wrote out a political message.

Shaun Ray Deaton, 44, of Bloomington, Indiana, was arrested just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. He’s been charged with trespassing, tampering and vandalism. Police said he doused the marble monument in latex-based paints, and graffiti painted at the base of the monument reads, “Have you been f**ked by this / Gov says tough sh*t.”

Crews are using chemical compounds and pressure washing to remove the red paint from the monument. The heavy layer of paint was easily removed Wednesday morning, but the paint that soaked in to the porous marble will take awhile to clean.

Mike Litterst, with the National Park Service, told WTOP that his agency’s in-house conservation crew has treated some spots with different chemicals to find out which one works best. “And that will guide the course of the of the overall removal.”

Litterst said this shouldn’t affect visitors.

“The damage is fortunately on the backside of the monument. We can close this area off and and still allow visitors to go in through the main entrance,” said Litterst.

Sections will be closed off for two to three weeks as crews try to remove the paint.

“You apply the treatment, let it sit, rinse it off, reapply, rinse. You know, lather, rinse, repeat,” Litterst said.

Graffiti and political messages are nothing new on the mall. In the summer of 2020, the World War II Memorial and Lincoln Memorial were both vandalized during protests.

“Probably the most analogous to this situation is the paint that was applied at the Lincoln Memorial in 2013,” said Litterst. “Very similar situation — it was a paint applied to the marble of the memorial. Very similar damage.”