Shooter in Dupont nightclub dispute sentenced to 7 years

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

September 24, 2022, 10:57 PM

A District man was sentenced Friday to seven years, five of which must be served in prison, in connection with charges relating to the shooting of two people outside a Dupont Circle area nightclub last summer.

25-year-old Deante Green pleaded guilty in February to assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, according to a police report. Following his prison term, Green will be placed on three years of supervised probation and will be required to perform 90 hours of community service.

Government evidence says that last June, Green accosted a man outside a nightclub on the 1200 block of Connecticut Avenue in Northwest D.C., after a dispute about a double-booked table inside. During the altercation, Green fired a gun twice at the man, who was running away. Both the fleeing man and a woman working at a neighboring establishment were struck by the gunfire.

Green, who fled the scene, was arrested on July 8, 2021, and has been in custody ever since.

