Metrobus and car crash in SE DC leaves 2 hospitalized, 1 arrested

Carrie Shokraei | cshokraei@wtop.com

September 28, 2022, 1:45 PM

Two people have been hospitalized with minor injuries after a car crash with a Metrobus on Tuesday night in Southeast D.C.

D.C. police said it happened near Southern Avenue and Valley Terrace just after 9 p.m.

A Metro spokesperson said police arrested one person involved in the crash shortly after. The suspect was believed to be speeding before the crash — afterward fleeing the scene on foot.

One person was trapped in their vehicle, according to a tweet by DC Fire and EMS. All victims are expected to recover.

Police said the suspect’s car was reported stolen from Prince George’s County, Maryland.

