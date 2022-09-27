RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Kremlin announces vote, paves way to annex part of Ukraine | Ukraine's president responds | Live updates | More than $12B on Ukraine in US funding bill
Masks to be optional in classrooms at Georgetown University

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

September 27, 2022, 8:57 PM

Starting Wednesday, masks will be optional in classrooms at Georgetown University in D.C.

This also includes laboratories, in addition to the other places where they are already optional on the main and Medical Center campuses, such as academic buildings, libraries, dining halls and fitness centers.

However, mask must be worn on university public transportation and Georgetown health care facilities. Those who are in isolation or recently coming off isolation must also wear a mask when around others for 10 days from the date of the infection. And individuals who need “enhanced public health measures” should continue to follow them.

“Everyone has the right to wear a mask whenever and wherever they wish on our campuses, and anyone may request — but not require — that those interacting with them wear a mask,” university leaders said in a letter to the school community.

At the start of the school year, the university required masks in indoor instructional settings, citing an anticipated spike in the first few weeks of school.

The university said that the number of COVID-19 cases on campuses is “showing a consistent decline,” similar to the decrease seen both locally and nationally. This has informed the university’s decision to resume a mask-optional policy for indoor instructional settings.

“As we shift to our mask-optional policy in classrooms and teaching laboratories, we are guided by our Jesuit values and community norms of care, civility, and mutual respect. If a professor, student or colleague requests that you wear a mask, please consider honoring their request,” the university said.

The school said it will monitor the transmission levels or other risks and may reinstate the indoor mask requirement or other restrictions as needed.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

