DC pubs to host viewings of Queen’s funeral

A couple of local British establishments are hosting screenings of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral proceedings early Monday morning.
The Queen Vic British Pub located at 1206 H Street NE will open at 5:30 a.m., with the bar opening at 7 a.m., and hold their screening until 2:30 p.m. Anyone planning to attend will need a free ticket, which will be available on the pub’s website. Tickets do not guarantee a seat as they will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Brighton DC, 949 Wharf Street SW, will also open at 5:30 a.m. for a screening of the funeral. Reservations are not necessary, but seating is first come first served.
Good afternoon. We will be open on Monday morning at 5:30am for the viewing of the Queen’s funeral.
All seatings are first come first serve and reservations are not necessary.
Thank you. #TheWharfDC pic.twitter.com/iqKDCGtHwf
— thebrightondc (@brightonwharf) September 15, 2022
The Queen Vic British Pub acknowledged the funeral would be somber for some but requested that patrons be respectful of one another’s feelings during the proceedings.
We understand that this is an emotional and somber occasion for some, so we request that all attendees are respectful and supportive of each others views and feelings https://t.co/kl1MArKmii #QueenElizabethII #QueenElizabethIIMemorial pic.twitter.com/ibYhPZoQc2
— The Queen Vic (@queenvicdc) September 12, 2022