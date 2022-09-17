Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
DC pubs to host viewings of Queen’s funeral

Anne Kramer | anne.kramer@wtop.com

September 17, 2022, 9:57 PM

A couple of local British establishments are hosting screenings of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral proceedings early Monday morning.

The Queen Vic British Pub located at 1206 H Street NE will open at 5:30 a.m., with the bar opening at 7 a.m., and hold their screening until 2:30 p.m. Anyone planning to attend will need a free ticket, which will be available on the pub’s website. Tickets do not guarantee a seat as they will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Brighton DC, 949 Wharf Street SW, will also open at 5:30 a.m. for a screening of the funeral. Reservations are not necessary, but seating is first come first served.

The Queen Vic British Pub acknowledged the funeral would be somber for some but requested that patrons be respectful of one another’s feelings during the proceedings.

