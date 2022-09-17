DC pubs to host viewings of Queen’s funeral

A couple of local British establishments are hosting screenings of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral proceedings early Monday morning.

The Queen Vic British Pub located at 1206 H Street NE will open at 5:30 a.m., with the bar opening at 7 a.m., and hold their screening until 2:30 p.m. Anyone planning to attend will need a free ticket, which will be available on the pub’s website. Tickets do not guarantee a seat as they will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Brighton DC, 949 Wharf Street SW, will also open at 5:30 a.m. for a screening of the funeral. Reservations are not necessary, but seating is first come first served.

Good afternoon. We will be open on Monday morning at 5:30am for the viewing of the Queen’s funeral.

All seatings are first come first serve and reservations are not necessary.

Thank you. #TheWharfDC pic.twitter.com/iqKDCGtHwf — thebrightondc (@brightonwharf) September 15, 2022

The Queen Vic British Pub acknowledged the funeral would be somber for some but requested that patrons be respectful of one another’s feelings during the proceedings.