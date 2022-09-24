RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Kremlin stages sham vote in occupied regions | Hundreds arrested in anti-mobilization protests | West works to deepen sanctions
DC police seeking sedan related to deadly Southeast shooting

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

September 24, 2022, 10:20 PM

Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives are seeking information to help them locate a vehicle in relation to a deadly shooting Saturday on the 2700 block of 30th Street in Southeast.

At 11:39 am, officers responded to a report of a shooting and found 62-year-old Arthur Harrison, Jr. suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a police statement. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle police are seeking information about is pictured below. It is described as a white Kia Optima sedan, last seen with Ohio license plate JAU 3816.

The Metropolitan Police Department is currently offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Information may also be submitted anonymously to the department’s text tip line by sending a text message to 50411.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place:

