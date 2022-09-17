DC police investigating report of student sexually abused by classmate

D.C. police are investigating reports that a student was sexually abused by a classmate at a charter school.

D.C. police are investigating a report that a student was sexually abused by a classmate at a charter school in Southeast.

D.C. Police Spokesperson Sean Hickman said the students attend the SEED Public Charter School, which is a public boarding school located in the Fort Dupont neighborhood.

A police report shows it happened between 2:25 p.m. and 2:55 p.m. on Wednesday.

“In accordance with our policies and District of Columbia laws, we contacted the Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday in response to an alleged incident on campus. We are fully cooperating with their investigation,” Brian Rahaman, the head of school, told WTOP in an email.

He went on to say that this was an isolated incident that is being managed by D.C. police and there is no threat to the school’s campus.

Around 250 students in grades nine to 12 attend the school, according to its website.

Neither police nor the school offered any more details about what happened as the incident is investigated.