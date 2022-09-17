Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | In Hong Kong, grief doubles as dissent | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Home » Washington, DC News » DC police investigating report…

DC police investigating report of student sexually abused by classmate

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

September 17, 2022, 7:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. police are investigating a report that a student was sexually abused by a classmate at a charter school in Southeast.

D.C. Police Spokesperson Sean Hickman said the students attend the SEED Public Charter School, which is a public boarding school located in the Fort Dupont neighborhood.

A police report shows it happened between 2:25 p.m. and 2:55 p.m. on Wednesday.

“In accordance with our policies and District of Columbia laws, we contacted the Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday in response to an alleged incident on campus. We are fully cooperating with their investigation,” Brian Rahaman, the head of school, told WTOP in an email.

He went on to say that this was an isolated incident that is being managed by D.C. police and there is no threat to the school’s campus.

Around 250 students in grades nine to 12 attend the school, according to its website.

Neither police nor the school offered any more details about what happened as the incident is investigated.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

GSA makes inflation adjustments a bit easier for contractors

Lawmakers, veterans support organizations pitch new VA administration for education, employment

DLA’s success with its ERP migration sets up future business transformations

Intel community, awash in data, seeks in-demand talent to make sense of it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up