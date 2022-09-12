Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Charles III arrives in Edinburgh for queen coffin procession | Rules for those paying respect to queen | A queen and her corgis
DC police investigating homicides in SE, NW

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

September 12, 2022, 5:01 AM

D.C. police said they are investigating two separate homicides that occurred over the weekend within 24 hours of each other.

The first homicide happened on Saturday in the 1300 block of Congress Street in Southeast D.C, near the Congress Heights Metro Station.

The Metropolitan Police Department said members of the Seventh District were informed shortly before 3 p.m. of two men getting treated at a local hospital for gunshot wounds. Lonzo Malcolm, 18, of Southeast D.C., was pronounced dead, and another victim received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the incident occurred inside of a residence around 2:30 p.m.

The second homicide took place in the 700 block of T Street in Northwest D.C.

Police said shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday, members from the Third District heard gunshots and went to the scene. When they arrived, police found a man, who was later identified as 50-year-old Stephon Jenkins, of Northwest D.C., with gunshot wounds.

Emergency services who responded to the scene declared him dead.

The Metropolitan Police Department offers a reward of $25,000 to people who can provide more information about the two homicides and are encouraged to call 202-727-9099.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadiwos Abedje

