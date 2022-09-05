DC park plans to honor Peace Corps volunteers

D.C. may soon be home to a new park that will honor the work of thousands of Peace Corps volunteers.

Officials plan to place the park a walk away from the Peace Monument, along the north side of the U.S. Capitol, near the intersection of Louisiana, First and C streets in Northwest.

The National Capital Planning Commission has given preliminary approval for the 7,200-square-foot park, which will likely include a world map plaza, granite benches and sculpture of carved hands.

The goal is to honor the ideals of the Peace Corps and thousands of its volunteers since it started work in 1961.

Final approval could come in a few months, with the potential for changes to the design.

“I am still struggling with the depiction of the hands and the somewhat lifeless color and appearance of the attached benches,” NCPC Chair Beth White said at a public meeting about the park. “It’s not clear when construction of the park might begin.”

You can find more information about the park design at the Peace Corps Commemorative Foundation website.

The National Park Service and the foundation, in cooperation with the National Capital Planning Commission, are seeking public comment on the Peace Corps Commemorative Park Environmental Assessment. Public comments will be accepted through the project website through Sept. 16.