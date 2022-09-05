HEALTH: Medicaid extensions for new moms grow | COVID-19 booster déjà vu | It’s Cholesterol Education Month | Why wastewater surveillance is more targeted
Home » Washington, DC News » DC park plans to…

DC park plans to honor Peace Corps volunteers

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

September 5, 2022, 11:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. may soon be home to a new park that will honor the work of thousands of Peace Corps volunteers.

Officials plan to place the park a walk away from the Peace Monument, along the north side of the U.S. Capitol, near the intersection of Louisiana, First and C streets in Northwest.

The National Capital Planning Commission has given preliminary approval for the 7,200-square-foot park, which will likely include a world map plaza, granite benches and sculpture of carved hands.

The goal is to honor the ideals of the Peace Corps and thousands of its volunteers since it started work in 1961.

Final approval could come in a few months, with the potential for changes to the design.

“I am still struggling with the depiction of the hands and the somewhat lifeless color and appearance of the attached benches,” NCPC Chair Beth White said at a public meeting about the park. “It’s not clear when construction of the park might begin.”

You can find more information about the park design at the Peace Corps Commemorative Foundation website.

The National Park Service and the foundation, in cooperation with the National Capital Planning Commission, are seeking public comment on the Peace Corps Commemorative Park Environmental Assessment. Public comments will be accepted through the project website through Sept. 16.

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA CIO DelBene making the cyber gates a little higher, more well-rounded

LGBTQ youth with military parents are at risk of mental health issues, new study says

VA will provide 'covered' abortions, protect healthcare providers from state laws in new policy

DoD reports 'tragic' uptick in military sexual assaults, vows to implement reforms

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up